UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 87,283 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Fiserv worth $258,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 804,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

