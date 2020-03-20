UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Caterpillar worth $372,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

