UBS Group AG Acquires 122,124 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,036,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,599,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,260,000 after buying an additional 495,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 858,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,841. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.10%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

