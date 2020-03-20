UBS Group AG Acquires 94,584 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $56,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $15.82 on Friday, reaching $229.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 177.77 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

