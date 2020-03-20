UBS Group AG Buys 163,846 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.04% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $57,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 222,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

