UBS Group AG Buys 277,468 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of PACCAR worth $53,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,140 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 284,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.