UBS Group AG Buys 629,802 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.77% of 8X8 worth $52,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

8X8 stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 266,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.61. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

