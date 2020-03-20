UBS Group AG Buys 88,972 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $66,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,380. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

