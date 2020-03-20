UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Newell Brands worth $51,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $20,203,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 707,868 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Newell Brands stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 639,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.