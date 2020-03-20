UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $52,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,185,000 after buying an additional 1,009,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,492,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,467,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. 44,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,500. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

