UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 198.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $61,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $50.63. 866,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,264. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

