UBS Group AG Has $50.16 Million Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of DCP Midstream worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 525.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 306,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DCP Midstream news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Also, President Don Baldridge acquired 10,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 8,700,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,246. The company has a market cap of $558.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

