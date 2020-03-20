UBS Group AG Has $51.95 Million Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.30% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $51,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 272,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 248,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

