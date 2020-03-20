UBS Group AG Has $52.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.46% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $52,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 171,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

