UBS Group AG Has $52.22 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson worth $52,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

WLTW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,541. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

