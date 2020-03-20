UBS Group AG Has $53.64 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $53,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. 1,683,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,817. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

