UBS Group AG Has $54.95 Million Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of TD Ameritrade worth $54,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

AMTD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 516,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

