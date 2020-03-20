UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $53,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.91.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 348,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

