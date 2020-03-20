UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 516,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.68% of Ares Capital worth $54,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 8,653,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.