UBS Group AG Purchases 6,799 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $66,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 6,969,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.