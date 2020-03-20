UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 394.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,035 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of Autohome worth $52,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,343,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Autohome by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after buying an additional 1,555,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Autohome by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,107,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 107,598 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,173. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

