UBS Group Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $160.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.58. 1,899,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,408. Accenture has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

