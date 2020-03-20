UBS Group Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $54.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,898,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,077,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

