UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.54).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 259.10 ($3.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.11. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

