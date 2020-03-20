UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 192,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,322. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

