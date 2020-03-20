UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.30% of UFP Technologies worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

