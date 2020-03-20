UGAS Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a market cap of $2.14 million and $2.23 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

