Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

RARE stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.