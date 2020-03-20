UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of UMB Financial worth $54,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 33,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

