Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 181.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 1,219,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

