Unification Market Capitalization Hits $865,124.79 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Unification has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $865,124.79 and approximately $76,728.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

