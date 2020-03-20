United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1,238.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

UAL stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 37,282,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,096,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

