United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post sales of $977.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $976.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $977.98 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $966.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.