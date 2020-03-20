United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.83).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $833.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.