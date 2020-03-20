United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.8–0.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.84. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.80) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 337,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,458,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

