UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,597. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.19 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

