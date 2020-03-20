Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2,311.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. 22,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,060. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

