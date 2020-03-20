UnlimitedIP Trading Up 17.4% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $441,922.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.02442868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00193489 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

