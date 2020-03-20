Unobtanium Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $5,721.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $38.95 or 0.00628783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,194.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.03544875 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000587 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,870 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

