Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.70% of Upland Software worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 202,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.44. 18,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

