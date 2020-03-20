Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00006430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDAX, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.04307219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, OOOBTC, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

