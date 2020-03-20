Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Buys $15,900.00 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Herbert Eilberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

