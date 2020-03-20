Urban Edge Properties (UE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

3/13/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

3/4/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

3/3/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

2/1/2020 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of UE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 167,697 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.