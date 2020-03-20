USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,490.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. USDX has a total market cap of $700,477.13 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015014 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000547 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005372 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004306 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000132 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,121 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

