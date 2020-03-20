Utrust (UTK) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1.53 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Utrust has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.02692717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.