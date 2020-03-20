Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a coverage optimism score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

