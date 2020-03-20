Valor Token (VALOR) One Day Volume Tops $490,658.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $490,658.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002875 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

