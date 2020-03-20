Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,159 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 245,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

NYSE MYD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 14,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,184. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.