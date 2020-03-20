Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,482 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 43,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

