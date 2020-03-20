Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 26,393 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 1,219,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

